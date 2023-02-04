TWRA announces 2023 NASP State Tournaments Pre-Registration, Registration Dates

Nashville, TN – The Annual Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships will be held March 30th-31st, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hosts the event.

Pre-registration opens February 1st and runs through February 17th for coaches to enter their team’s roster. Normal registration with flight selection will begin February 18th and will end February 28th.

The link to register for the NASP Bullseye is www/nasptournaments.org/manager/default.aspx?tid=9528. The registration for NASP 3D is www.nasptournaments.org/manager/default.aspx?tid=9595.

The NASP Bullseye State Championships is being held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum and the NASP 3D Tournament is at nearby Siegel High School. The tournament begins at 9:00am each day and concludes at around 5:00pm.

There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school, and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top three teams and top five individual finishers in each division following the competition on the second day in Miller Coliseum.