APSU Women’s Tennis falls to Murray State, beats Southeast Missouri

Hardin, KY – After dropping a 4-3 decision to Murray State, Friday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team answered with a 6-1 victory against Southeast Missouri the following day at the Kenlake Tennis Center to claim their third win of the season.

The Governors claimed the doubles point in both contests and won all three doubles matches in Saturday’s win against the Redhawks.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti won their third and fourth-straight matches of the spring together with a pair of wins from the No. 1 position. The tandem began their perfect week with a 6-2 victory against MSU’s Annika Pschorr and Natalie Slezakova, before then defeating SEMO’s Daniela Hlacikova and Teona Velkoska in a 6-2 decision as well.

The sophomore pairing of Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng also improved to 4-1 on the season with a pair of wins. The tandem defeated Murray State’s Paola Campigotta and Emma Honore, 6-3, from the No. 2 position, before then defeating Romana Tarajova and Lera Valeeva, 6-2, Saturday.

Freshmen Sophia Baranov and Lucy Lascheck earned each of their first-career doubles wins against Southeast Missouri after beating Ksenia Shikanova and Cosima Trinity Calinescu, 6-2.

After earning APSU’s only singles points in straight-set matches against the Racers, both Leder and Baranov moved up a position against the Redhawks and earned wins from the No. 1 and No. 4 singles lines.

For Leder, the win against SEMO’s Romana Tarajova was her first-career victory from the top position.

Both Leder and Baranov’s wins came in straight sets against the Redhawks, while freshmen Melody Hefti and Lucy Lascheck additionally made quick work of their opponents from the No. 3 and No. 6 lines.

After dropping her first set to SEMO’s Vivian Lai, Cheng came back to win her next two sets, 6-2, 10-6.

