APSU’s Community School of the Arts’s Yoga, Writing Workshop lets you Get Creative

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will hold a Yoga and Writing Workshop from 9:00am-noon on February 18th at the Memorial Health Building, Studio B.

Create a story that you tell with movement, or words, or both! The workshop is the first of its kind at Austin Peay State University. For just $25.00, students ages 18 and up will be guided through a Yoga sequence, breath work, and meditation, with breaks for writing. Prompts will be available. Beginning practitioners are welcome.

“I wanted to teach creative writing in a way that combined physical movement and meditation, so I created and have been teaching yoga and writing workshops since 2016,” Shana Thornton said. “The workshops help people find breakthroughs in their writing and feel more confident about their writing.”

Students should dress in activewear and bring their own mat, and any props they might enjoy using, along with writing materials, like paper and pen/pencil or a laptop. Ages outside the 18 and up limit can be accepted with the instructor’s permission.

For questions or more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa or email csa@apsu.edu.