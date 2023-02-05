Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 5th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements. grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls along SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm, temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

SR 13/SR 48/SR 112

There will be milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street), and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue).

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County

I-24

On-call sign repair/replace

MM 208, Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night. (MM 40 – 45)

I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 2/2, 2/6, and 2/8.

On-call sign repair/replace

2/5 – 2/8, 8:00pm – 5:00am

MM 209 – 206, there will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed with Temporary ramp closures at Exit 209B, 209A, & 209 on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night.

MM 210 – 209, there will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

MM 204 – 205, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night



MM 210, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night



MM 208, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night



MM 206, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

I-65

On-call sign repair/replace

2/5 – 2/8, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a triple-left lane closure on I-65 SB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 81)

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

2/6 – 2/8, 8:00am – 4:00pm, there will be alternating lane shifts on Armory Drive to the I-65 southbound ramp and on the I-65 southbound ramp to Armory Drive to seal concrete. Ramps will remain open.

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am from 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 SB to relocate barrier rail, one lane will remain open at all times. Rolling roadblocks are expected on 2/2 to set beams on bridge over Horseshoe Road.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB for emergency pavement repair if necessary.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 SB at the Horseshoe Road Bridge to set beams. Request to slow roll traffic when setting beams.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm on the following roads:

Davidson County SR 106

Davidson County SR 100

Davidson County SR 251

Davidson County SR 254

Davidson County SR 171

Davidson County – I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring (MM 95 – 97)

