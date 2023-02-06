Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 5th-9th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Expect patchy fog Monday morning for your commute to work. There is rain in the weather forecast this week beginning Tuesday night.

Sunday night there will be clear skies with patchy fog moving in after 4:00am. The low will be new 32 degrees.

Come Monday, there will be patchy fog in the morning until around 7:00am then it turns sunny. The high will be 60 degrees. It will be partly cloudy with a low of around 46 degrees Monday night.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. The high will reach 64 degrees. Tuesday night, it will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. The low will be 50 degrees.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain showers all day on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The high will be near 63 degrees. Rain is likely Wednesday night with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. The wind will be out of the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph. The low will reach 47 degrees.

Rain continues Thursday with a 20 percent chance before noon. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. Winds of 10 to 15 mph will be out of the west southwest with gusts reaching 25 mph. The high will be 60 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 38 degrees.