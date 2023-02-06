Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Country Club Drive closed for water main replacement project

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Country Club Drive from Paradise Hill Road to Glendale Circle for a weeklong water main replacement project.

Country Club Drive will be closed daily at 8:00am until 5:00pm to allow for the work and traffic will be detoured to Paradise Hill Road and Glendale Circle.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

Utility construction crews plan to complete the water main replacement project on Friday, February 10th, and reopen the road to traffic by approximately 5:00pm.

