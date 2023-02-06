Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle Wreck With Injuries on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports a wreck with injuries on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 7:20pm and the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard are currently shut down between Beech Street and Oak Street.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and the drive of the vehicle has been transported to Tennova Healthcare by EMS, their status is unknown at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are on scene and working the crash. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared. There is no other information available for release at this time.