Austin Peay State University to hold Holocaust event on February 25th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor of history Dr. David Snyder and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture on February 25th from noon until 2:00pm on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.

Investigate how and why bakers, schoolteachers, businessmen and otherwise educated, ordinary men transformed into perpetrators of the Holocaust from 1941-45. The lecture will feature a discussion of Ordinary Men from established Holocaust scholar, Dr. David Snyder. In addition, commentary will be livestreamed by the internationally acclaimed scholar and author of Ordinary Men, Dr. Christopher Browning. Registered attendees will receive a boxed lunch and a copy of Ordinary Men.

Dr. David Raub Snyder is a professor of History at Austin Peay State University. Specializing in Nazi Germany, the Holocaust, and military justice, he is also a fellow of Northwestern University’s Summer Seminar on the Holocaust and Jewish Civilization. His book, Sex Crimes under the Wehrmacht, was nominated for the American Historical Associations Herbert Baxter Adams prize in 2008.

Established in 1984, the Tennessee Holocaust Commission works to educate Tennesseans about the history of the Holocaust, seeking to remind citizens that prejudice, hatred, and violence, as manifested in the Holocaust and other genocides, leads to the destruction of a humane society.

For more information and to pre-register online, visit https://OrdinaryMenAPSU.eventbrite.com.