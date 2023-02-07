39.3 F
Sunday, February 12, 2023
City of Clarksville asks residents to help clean up Streets, Neighborhoods of trash

Warmer Week Ideal Time to Clean Up City

By News Staff
Litter Clean Up

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Warmer weather conditions in this first half of February have many Clarksville residents feeling spring fever. It’s time to put some of that energy to work!

This week is a good time for Clarksville residents to join City employees in getting outside and fanning out around the City to clear streets and neighborhoods of trash and debris.

“With more than 800 road miles in the City, we need everyone to do their part to keep our beautiful City clean,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.


“Our Clarksville Street Department, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and others do a good job, but I’m hopeful our citizens will join the effort. Start with your neighborhood, gather with civic, social, and church groups, and find a stretch of road that needs attention. Be safe and let’s do this,” Mayor Pitts said.

Separately, at designated dates later in the year that will be announced, the Clarksville Street Department will be picking up City residents’ roadside limbs and debris.

But it’s always a good time for everyone to pitch in and pick up trash in their neighborhoods.

