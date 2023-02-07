45.6 F
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Haley Allen

Haley Allen
Haley Allen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Haley Allen (white female). She was last seen on February 2nd around 2:00pm getting into a maroon vehicle at a residence on Green Acres Drive.

Haley lives in Oak Grove Kentucky and attends school in Hopkinsville but was visiting friends in Clarksville.


She is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and was wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a blue or black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

