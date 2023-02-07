Clarksville Police Department releases update on Motorcycle Wreck on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night, 23-year-old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville, has died as a result of his injuries, and the next of kin notifications have been made.

At 7:20pm, Mr. Taylor was traveling southbound on Providence Boulevard when the driver of the other vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn into 502 Providence Boulevard and crossed into his lane of traffic causing the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the vehicle was initially transported to Tennova Healthcare and then flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, his status is unknown at this time.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.