Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, February 10th-13th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather this weekend for Clarksvile-Montgomery County will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers on Saturday night.

Tonight it will be mainly cloudy then slowly change to mostly clear. There will be 10 to 15 mph winds from the west with gusts up to 20 mph before midnight. After midnight, winds will decrease to 5 to 10 mph from the northwest.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 51 degrees. Friday night it will be partly cloudy with the low dipping down to 27 degrees.

The skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high nearing 48 degrees. Rain enters the forecast Saturday night with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. The low will be 31 degrees.

It will be sunny Sunday with the high reaching 53 degrees. Sunday night, the sky will be mainly clear with a low of 31 degrees.

Come Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of about 59 degrees. That night, it will be partly cloudy with a low near 36 degrees.