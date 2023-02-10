APSU computer scientist discusses benefits, problems of ChatGPT

Clarksville, TN – Dr. James Church, an associate professor in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, recently spoke to The Tennessean about the benefits – and problems – of ChatGPT, a free online tool that has dominated artificial news lately.

As a computer scientist, Church has been testing the limits of the new tool by asking it to write code.

Sometimes ChatGPT is perfect.

“Other times, I see mistakes in that code,” Church told the Tennessean.

You can read more about ChatGPT and Church’s thoughts on it at The Tennessean.

And no, ChatGPT did not write this brief.