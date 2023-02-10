65.6 F
Education

APSU computer scientist discusses benefits, problems of ChatGPT

Dr. Church and student Jacob Lehtola at Govs Preview Day
Dr. Church and student Jacob Lehtola at Govs Preview Day

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Dr. James Church, an associate professor in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, recently spoke to The Tennessean about the benefits – and problems – of ChatGPT, a free online tool that has dominated artificial news lately. 

As a computer scientist, Church has been testing the limits of the new tool by asking it to write code. 

Sometimes ChatGPT is perfect. 


“Other times, I see mistakes in that code,” Church told the Tennessean. 

You can read more about ChatGPT and Church’s thoughts on it at The Tennessean

And no, ChatGPT did not write this brief. 

