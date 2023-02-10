APSU Men’s Basketball loses to North Alabama, 70-57

Florence, AL – Despite leading at halftime, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team was unable to hold off a second-half charge by North Alabama and fell, 70-57, in ASUN Conference play, Thursday, at Flowers Hall.

After missing just a single contest, Sean Durugordon returned to the court and led Austin Peay (8-18, 2-11 ASUN) with 15 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added a dozen points and a team-best eight rebounds while Drew Calderon made his first start of the season and rounded out the Governors in double-figures with 10 points.

Jacari Lane led North Alabama (15-11, 7-6 ASUN) with 29 points while Daniel Ortiz posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Trailing 18-9 with 12:35 remaining in the first period, the Governors went on an 11-0 run that saw Durugordon score five-straight points to even the score before Rodrique Massenat grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup to take a two-point lead, 20-18, with 8:49 left in the half. The APSU Govs and Lions traded baskets until a Shon Robinson layup with 1:57 left on the clock gave Austin Peay State University a one-point advantage, 29-28, that it would take into the intermission.

North Alabama opened the second half on an 18-6 run that built a 46-35 lead at the 13:45 mark. But the Governors had an answer and went on a 10-0 run of their own, highlighted by three-pointers from Hutchins-Everett and Calderon, to bring the score back within one point, 46-45, with 10:30 left in the contest.

But that was the closest Austin Peay State would get, as North Alabama outscored the Govs, 24-12, in the final ten minutes of the contest to pick up a 13-point win.

The Difference

The final ten minutes. Austin Peay State University was able to get back within a single point, but North Alabama doubled up the Govs down the stretch to secure the win.

APSU Notably

Sean Durugordon led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the team-best 12th time this season; it was also his team-leading 18th game scoring in double-figures.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored in double-figures for the second-straight game and the 15th time this season; it is his 36th career game with double-digit points.

Hutchins-Everett also led the APSU Govs on the glass for the second-straight game with eight rebounds; he has led APSU in rebounding 24 times in his career.

Drew Calderon made his first start of the season and scored in double-figures for the third time this season and the sixth time in his career.

Calderon, Durugordon, and Guy Fauntleroy all dished out a team-leading two assists. Fauntleroy has led the Govs in assists nine times this season while it is just the second time for Durugordon and the first time for Calderon.

Calderon matched his career-high with two blocked shots, he and Rodrique Massenat also led the Govs with two steals apiece.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team wraps up its penultimate road trip of the season with a Saturday 3:30pm contest against Central Arkansas at the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas. The Governors then return home for the final two men’s basketball games in the Winfield Dunn Center when they host a February 16th game against Jacksonville at 7:00pm and a February 18th game against North Florida that begins at 3:30pm.

For news and updates on everything Governors men’s basketball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.