APSU Track and Field to compete at Samford, Vanderbilt this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for a split weekend when three Governors compete in the Music City Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center in Nashville, while the rest of the team competes in the Samford Bulldog Invitational at the Birmingham Crosscomplex in Birmingham, Alabama. Both meets are Saturday.

Kenisha Phillips, Mikaela Smith and Lauren Lewis all will make their third trip to the Music City to compete in Vanderbilt’s event.

Smith and Lewis-Haynes will compete in the 800-meter run at 10:00am, while Kenisha Phillips looks to build on her record-setting season in the 400-meter dash at 2:05pm.

Phillips broke her own program record with a 53.50-second 400 meter dash at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, on January 28th. At the time, it was the 21st-fastest 400 meter in NCAA this season and still is the fastest time by an ASUN Conference student by over two seconds.

Saturday’s meet in Birmingham will be the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Govs have competed in the Bulldogs’ event.

Last season, the Govs 4×400-meter relay team of Allana Johnson, Lewis, Kyra Wilder and Phillips posted a season-best 3:49.50 time.

The Governors will compete in 12 events in Birmingham. Karlijn Schouten (pole vault) and Amani Sharif (long jump) look to defend their conference-best marks in their respective events.

Music City Challenge Participating Teams (45)

Alabama, UAB, Auburn, Austin Peay State University, Ball State, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cincinnati Cumberland (TN), Duke, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Florida International, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Illinois State, Indiana State, Kent State, Lipscomb, Louisville, McNeese State, Memphis, Meridian CC, Miami (FL), Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, MIT, Murray State, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rider, Southern Illinois, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulane, and Virginia Tech.

APSU’s Lineup for the Music City Challenge

400-Meter Dash: Kenisha Phillips

800-Meter Dash: Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis

Samford Bulldog Invitational Participating Teams (55)

ALTIS, Atlanta TC, Atlanta Track Club, Austin Peay State University, Belhaven, Berry, Bethel, Birmingham-Southern, Cahaba Distance Project, Centennial State, Columbus State, Covenant, Drive Phase, DWTC, Emmauel, Emory, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Hinds CC, Lane, LeTourneau, Life, Lincoln Memorial, Loyola-New Orleans, Marion Military Institute, Maximum Quotient Track Club, Memphis, Meridian, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley, Mobile, Mx3 Elite, North Alabama, Oglethorpe, Pace Athletics, Piedmont, Presbyterian, Reinhardt, Rhodes, Run-Netics, Samford, Talladega, Tenessee State, Tense Tech, Tennessee Wesleyan, Trevecca, Troy, Tusculum, ULM, UNC-Asheville, USC Upstate, Velocity, West Alabama, Xavier-Louisiana.

APSU’s Lineup for the Samford Bulldog Invitational

60-Meter Dash: Isis Banks, Na’Riya Lee, Kyra Wilder

60-Meter Hurdles: Camaryn McClelland, Amani Sharif

200-Meter Dash: Isis Banks, Na’Riyah Lee, Kyra Wilder

400-Meter Dash: Alexis Arnett, Piper Barnhart, Sydney Hartoin, Ashleigh Stephen

800-Meter: Kerra Marsh

One Mile: Hallie Mattingly

3000-Meter: Ashley Doyle, Sydney Freeman, Hallie Mattingly

High Jump: Amani Sharif

Long Jump: Amani Sharif

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten, Myra Eriksson

Shot Put: Emma Tucker, Sabrina Oostburg

Weight Throw: Emma Tucker, Sabrina Oostburg

