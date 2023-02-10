Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicates New Home in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN dedicated a home on Saturday, February 4th with the help of supporters and community volunteers.

The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

“We are so glad you’re going to make Clarksville your home in this beautiful house,” Mayor Joe Pitts said at the home dedication ceremony. “Just know we are here for you and ask for blessings on your family and all who step foot on this property.”

Pitts also led the singing of ‘Happy Birthday’ to Brandon Allen Jr. who turned six years old on dedication day. The mayor also presented him with a City of Clarksville Commemorative Coin.

The Allen Family, with the help of family and friends, completed 500 hours of sweat equity and completed nine months of homeowner education to be eligible for an affordable mortgage through the Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program.

Janet Haase from the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation spoke on behalf of its board and addressed the Allen family directly.

“Our hope is that as a family you have better outcomes and we’re sure that you will, but also the people who have been a part of this project have improved health outcomes because we’re understanding more and more that what we do socially and what we do for others improves the lives of us all,” she said. “This event definitely reflects that and we thank you all for letting us be part of it.”

The mission of the foundation is to promote the general health of the residents of the City of Clarksville, the County of Montgomery, the five contiguous counties of Northern Middle Tennessee, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The volunteer build was led by John S. Frazier Construction, who was presented a crystal key with the inscription: “Thank you for providing stability and hope for families in Clarksville-Montgomery County through affordable housing.”

Other presenters included Habitat Board Member Kevin Underwood, Sandra Watson of the local DAR chapter, and Christie Crawford with the Clarksville Quilt Posse.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.