Tennessee Vols Basketball loses to Missouri on last second shot at Thompson-Boling Arena, 86-85

– For the second time in four days, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer defeated sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball, as Missouri edged the Vols, 86-85, Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) mounted a 17-point second-half comeback and had the lead for the final third of the second half, but off a late inbound, DeAndre Gholston chucked up a 3-point shot from just inside the halfcourt line that found the bottom of the net with 0.0 remaining on the clock, giving Missouri (19-6, 7-5 SEC) a one-point victory.

Despite the loss, Tyreke Key starred in the second half, dropping 21 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting. He also knocked down all six attempts from the free-throw line. Aiding Key with a big second half was Santiago Vescovi, who drained 13 points and a trio of 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes. Vescovi sank 4-of-5 free throws as well. Together the pairing combined for 64 percent of Tennessee’s second-half scoring.