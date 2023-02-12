AAA helps you Confidently Shop for a Used Electric Vehicle

Orlando, FL – AAA is releasing its new Used EV Buyer’s Guide that includes basic information on electric vehicles (EVs) like ownership costs, details to consider before purchasing, and guidance for those who want an EV but need more affordable options.

Last year’s AAA survey revealed that of consumers interested in EVs, 25% would purchase used, with Millennials (32%) the most likely to consider this option. AAA wants consumers interested in going electric, whether new or used, to be informed and educated on EV ownership before purchase to ensure a rewarding and confident experience.

“A used EV could be a viable option for many first–time buyers or multi-car households, as they tend to be more affordable,“ said Greg Brannon, AAA‘s director of automotive research. “The key is to understand all the options available, as well as individual needs, which can ease some of the anxiety associated with purchasing.”

What the Guide Offers – “A Pre-Shopping Checklist”

Basic background of EVs

Driving range and charging

Used EV ownership cost comparisons (battery versus gas-powered)

Repair and maintenance costs

Supplemental AAA Car Buying Resources

Many consumers are attracted to the idea of going electric – but worry they will face a steep price tag for a new EV. A used EV may be a more feasible option for buyers concerned about cost or those looking to add a second car to their household. In addition to the newly released guide, AAA has other resources to help buyers navigate the car-buying decision.

The 2022 AAA Your Driving Cost analysis revealed that EVs have the second lowest annual ownership costs behind small sedans. Additionally, used EVs are estimated to cost less to own than their gas-powered counterparts. Especially for consumers looking to save significantly on fuel costs – EV owners save $8,000 or more over five years in this area.



“Electric vehicles are quickly gaining popularity, and AAA wants to give consumers what they need to make an informed purchase,” said Brannon. “We support an electric future and will continue to do our part with related research and educational resources for the public.”

The AAA Used EV Buyer’s Guide is now available at aaa.com/usedevbuyersguide. AAA also supports its EV members with exclusive perks and benefits like:

Before embarking on any car-buying journey, AAA encourages consumers to do their homework and check out the AAA Used EV Buyer’s Guide as well as these resources:

Your Driving Cost Online Calculator helps consumers determine important comparison costs before purchase. Select the desired state, annual mileage, and driving ratio representing your typical driving habits, and vehicle year/make/model & trim.

AAA Car Guide provides consumers with reviews and ratings of select vehicles with the latest automotive technology, many of which are EVs. The Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center (ARC) tests and reviews vehicles annually.

To help educate the public, AAA conducts ongoing research on EVs, including consumer sentiment surveys, testing to determine factors impacting electric vehicle range, the true cost of electric vehicle ownership, and a survey on consumers’ experience with going electric. To see the full body of research, visit AAA Newsroom.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations.

Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, including over 56 million in the United States.

To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.