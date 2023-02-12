59.2 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf loses Battle of the Border Match Play to Murray State

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf falls to Murray State late at Battle of the Border Match Play. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfHopkinsville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team opened its spring campaign at the Battle of the Border Match Play and fell to rival Murray State, 5-4, at the par-71, 6,380-yard Hopkinsville Country Club.

Austin Peay State University took the lead out of the gate with Jay Fox beating Derek Limberg, 3&2, and Morgan Robinson beating Walker Beck, 2&1, in the first two matches. Logan Spurrier also picked up a 4&3 win over Murray State’s Carson Holmes in his first appearance of the season for the Governors.


The final point on the board for the Govs came from Reece Britt, who beat Murray State’s Kamaren Cunningham, 2&1, in the No. 8 match.

Murray State got points in the No. 3 and No. 4 matches with Tyler Powell and Jakob Wellman picking up 1UP wins over Micah Knisley and Daniel Love, respectively. Murray State’s Trey Lewis beat Adam Van Raden, 6&4, in the No. 7 match while Jay Nimmo picked up a 2&1 win over Jakob Falk Schollert to get another point for the Racers in the No. 9 match.

In the final match on the course, Murray State’s John Buchanan picked up a 1UP win over Payne Elkins in 20 holes to claim the match for the Racers, 5-4.

The full head-to-head match results for the Battle of the Border can be found below.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

Austin Peay will return to the links when it travels to the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate, February 19th-21st, hosted by Bellarmine, at the Disney Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.


Murray State 5 Austin Peay 4

Jay Fox (APSU) def. Derek Limberg (MSU), 3&2
Morgan Robinson (APSU) def. Walker Beck (MSU), 2&1
Tyler Powell (MSU) def. Micah Kinsley (APSU), 1UP
Jakob Wellman (MSU) def. Daniel Love (APSU), 1UP
Logan Spurrier (APSU) def. Carson Holmes (MSU), 4&3
John Buchanan (MSU) def. Payne Elkins (APSU), 1UP 20 Holes
Trey Lewis (MSU) def. Adam Van Raden (APSU), 6&4
Reece Britt (APSU) def. Kamaren Cunningham (MSU), 2&1
Jay Nimmo (MSU) def. Jakob Falk Schollert (APSU), 2&1

