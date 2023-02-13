Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 Annual Report released

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, February 13th, 2023, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announced the release of its 2022 Annual Report. The 30-page digital document is a collection of statistics, stories, and images from the past calendar year.

As the City of Clarksville has grown, so has the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. That growth and progress is featured throughout the report with information about the Department’s accreditation, strategic goals, successes, awards, and more.

Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director, said this year’s report illustrates more than just what was done in 2022.

“Our Annual Report covers the tremendous amount we accomplished in 2022, but also gives insight into where we are headed in 2023,” said Letourneau. “Our City is growing and we plan to be there every step of the way to enhance our citizens’ quality of life.”

The report can be viewed from a desktop computer or mobile device by visiting ClarksvilleParksRec.com or by following this direct link https://bit.ly/3RL5jCP

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.