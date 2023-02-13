Clarksville Police Department arrest Storage Unit Burglary Suspect Shawn Jones

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives arrested 43-year-old Shawn Curtis Jones for several storage unit burglaries that have occurred in Clarksville over the last several months.

Detectives with CPD and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officer (MCSO) executed a search warrant on his residence in the 3000 block of Dover Rd. where various items that were identified as stolen were recovered.

Some of the property recovered has not been linked to a specific storage unit or a specific victim. Detectives with CPD are trying to identify potential victims for some of the property recovered from Mr. Jones’ residence.

Anyone that is missing property from their storage unit is asked to contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

Mr. Jones has been charged with eight counts of burglary, a convicted felon going armed, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful drug paraphernalia, felony possession (methamphetamine), and criminal trespassing.