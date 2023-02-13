First Horizon Park to hold All 4 Lou Showdown with Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb Baseball on March 14th & 21st

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park announced today the All 4 Lou Showdown, a two-game college baseball series, on March 14th and 21st, 2023.

The games, featuring the Vanderbilt Commodores, Belmont Bruins, and Lipscomb Bisons baseball teams, will raise money for the Live Like Lou Fund for ALS Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

The Live Like Lou Fund focuses on defeating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Live Like Lou Foundation and VUMC have been working together for the past two years, committing more than $3.5 million to fund ALS research.

“We’re honored to partner with the Live Like Lou Foundation to raise money and awareness to those affected by ALS,” said Sounds General Manager Adam English. “It’s always beneficial when you can host an event that helps showcase the Nashville community while also supporting a great cause.”

On Tuesday, March 14th, the Commodores play the Belmont Bruins in a non-conference tilt. It’s the sixth time the two teams will play at First Horizon Park. Belmont will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Vanderbilt will square off against the Lipscomb Bisons in a non-conference matchup. The Commodores will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout. The 2023 matchup is the fifth between the two programs at the home of the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm, with gates to open at 5:30pm.

Tickets start at $10.00 to general admission seating. With each ticket purchased, $4.00 will go directly to fund ALS research at VUMC.

There are a variety of other sponsorship opportunities available which include MVP Level ($493), All-Star Level ($1,080), Iron Horse Level ($2,130) and Hall of Fame Level ($4,444). These options include reserved Club Level seating. To learn more or sponsor, contact Casey Holden at casey.n.holden@vumc.org or 615.322.7733.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.