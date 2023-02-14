Law Enforcement Officers conduct Traffic Enforcement Operation “Let It Go” in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, February 10th, 2023, members of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) worked in unison, conducting a traffic enforcement operation “Let It Go”.

Officers patrolled the main thoroughfares of Clarksville between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm. The primary focus was on distracted driving (hands-free law), seatbelt/other restraint violations, and other factors which could lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

Law enforcement officers came in contact with 129 individuals, issuing warnings and citations.

Public Safety is a priority and protecting the people of Tennessee is a major concern for the law enforcement agencies involved in this operation. In 2020, there were over 20,400 crashes involving distracted drivers in Tennessee.

On average, that is fifty-five crashes every single day. We encourage everyone to be hands-free, slow down to the posted speed limits, obey traffic signals and never drink and drive.