Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services schedule for Presidents Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activity, Friday, February 17th, 2023 and the Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, February 20th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, inpatient services, and supporting emergency and inpatient services remain open 24/7 on the federal holiday and DONSA.

February 17th, Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open and will operate on a normal schedule.

BACH Behavioral Health Services to include all supporting behavioral health services on post remain open, February 17th. The Women’s Health Clinic remains open for scheduled appointments. Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon for scheduled patients.

The operating room, surgical pre-admissions, ophthalmology, BACH audiology, urology, orthopedics, and cast room remain open for scheduled patients. All other specialty services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and will be closed for routine care.

Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is collocated within LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA call 270.412.2787.

Town Center Pharmacy, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm on February 18th.

February 20th, Federal Holiday for Presidents Day

BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, behavioral health, Women’s Health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will be closed. BACH Emergency Center, inpatient services and supporting emergency and inpatient services remain open 24/7.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the emergency center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to labor and delivery.

All outpatient services will reopen at normal hours Tuesday, February 21st.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00pm-4:30pm.