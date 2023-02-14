Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory until 3:00am

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee from now until 3:00am Wednesday morning.

Winds from the South will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.