Friday, February 17, 2023
Nashville Sounds announces New Cheerio’s Club for 2023 Season

Cheerio’s Club joins Booster’s Buddies and Silver Sounds as Sounds fan clubs

By News Staff

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds introduce the Cheerio’s Club at First Horizon Park, a fan club for dogs and their humans, led by Cheerio, the team’s Chief Comfort Officer.

Cheerio is an English Cream Golden Retriever, and his job is to interact and provide comfort to Sounds fans.

He can be found roaming the concourse on gamedays.

Cheerio’s Club – $75.00

  • Three (3) ticket vouchers for human and dog for any Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday game during the season (except July 4th).
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds collapsible dog bowl.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds lick pad.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds rope toy.
  • Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon (for ages 12 and under) and Silver Sounds presented by Amerigroup (for ages 55 and over) also return to the Sounds fan clubs’ lineup.


Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon – $35.00

  • Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (except July 4th) and two (2) General Admission ticket vouchers for Booster’s Birthday on April 12th.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds water bottle.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds pencil pouch.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds laundry bag.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.
  • Membership Card (allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases every Sunday and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Silver Sounds presented by Amerigroup – $35.00

  • Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game (except July 4th) and two (2) Select Section ticket vouchers to Senior Night on April 26th.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds pill case.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds water bottle.
  • One (1) Silver Sounds T-shirt.
  • One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.
  • Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

All fan clubs include ticket vouchers and several Sounds-themed collector items. They can be purchased online here.

All items will be available for pickup at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office beginning March 15th (pending item arrivals).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

