Text-To-911 now being excepted by Montgomery County Emergency Communications

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications announced it has begun accepting text-to-9-1-1 service for Clarksville and Montgomery County. Wireless customers can now send a text (up to 140 characters) to 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Text to 9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency situation when placing a call is not possible: For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

“Montgomery County Emergency Communications District is excited to offer Text-to-9-1-1 service to the citizens of Clarksville, Montgomery County. This service adds a new channel of communication for those who are unable to make voice calls, such as those with hearing and speech impairments and those in an unsafe environment,” said Montgomery County 911 Director Hope Petersen.

If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a call, remember these steps:

Do not text and drive.

Texting 9-1-1 can be done by typing “911” in the field for the phone number. No other numbers need to be used.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words; use plain language-Send a short text message without abbreviations, slang or photos. Messages should be brief and concise.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

Don’t abuse 9-1-1 Text to 9-1-1 service is ONLY for emergencies.

It is a crime to text or call 9-1-1 with a false report.

The Text-to-9-1-1 service will have challenges.