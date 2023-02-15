APSU Football to being 2024 season at Louisville

Clarksville, TN – A change has been made to the 2024 schedule for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and the Governors will now open the season against Louisville on August 31st, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors were originally slated to open the 2024 season at Stephen F. Austin before playing a Week 3 contest against at Georgia Tech, but the season opener against the Cardinals will replace the opener against Lumberjacks and the Atlantic Coast Conference game against the Yellow Jackets.

The 2024 opener will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and Louisville. The Govs 2024 nonconference slate also features home games against Southern Illinois on September 7th, and Chattanooga on November 23rd.

The APSU Govs’ previous 2024 opener against Stephen F. Austin – and the game scheduled for 2025 at Fortera Stadium – will now be played as games in the ASUN-WAC Football Conference and be rescheduled for later in the season. Austin Peay State University will also play conference contests against Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech in 2024.

Austin Peay State University is still set to open the 2025 season against Georgia, on September 6th, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, before playing a nonconference game at Middle Tennessee on September 13th.

The APSU Govs open the 2026 season against Vanderbilt, on September 5th, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, before making the trek north to play North Dakota State on September 19th, at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.

For Austin Peay State University football’s complete schedule of future nonconference opponents, visit the “Future Dates” tab located under schedule on the football home page at LetsGoPeay.com.

For more off-season news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.