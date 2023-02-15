Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Pickleball Doubles Tournament, Registration Open Now

Clarksville, TN – It’s sweeping the nation, and not to be outdone, Clarksville Parks and Recreation will have a Pickleball Doubles Tournament on April 22nd, 9:00am, at the City’s three Recreation Centers.

All skill levels are welcome, and participants can register for the division that best suits their skill set.

The beginners’ division will play at the Crow Recreation Center (211 Richview Road), the intermediate division will be at the Kleeman Recreation Center (166 Cunningham Lane) and the advanced division will be at the Burt Cobb Recreation Center (1011 Franklin Street).

Games will be played in a Round-Robin format, in which all teams will be playing each other. This is a no-elimination tournament and games will be played best 2 out of 3 to 11 points.

Cost to participate is $20.00 per player and pre-registration is required. Players must provide their own paddle.

USA Pickleball Player Skill Ratings is available for anyone unsure of which skill level to choose. It can be found by following this link. https://bit.ly/3YumDP4

To register, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or follow this link https://bit.ly/3XwOBbE

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

