Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Gray assumed responsibility as Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit’s top noncommissioned officer during a ceremony on February 10th at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

SRU’s are part of the Army Recovery Care Program, a program of medical treatment, rehabilitation, professional development, and achievement of personal goals for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers from Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard components requiring complex medical care.

Gray, along with SRU commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan, lead a team of Soldiers and civilians who are committed to providing personalized care to wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and their families. The command sergeant major previously served in Warrior Care beginning in 2009 and shared that he believes deeply in the program and its value to Soldiers.

“From squad leader, I went on to platoon sergeant, to first sergeant to now. I really take pride in this job, so those Soldiers who come through [the program] realize it is a great opportunity to help them either get back to the fight, or go on to Veteran status,” he said.

There are 14 SRU’s located at military installations nationwide. Wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers who enter the program are assigned to a complex care platoon with a dedicated care team to assess their needs and establish goals for recovery. Once the Soldier is medically stabilized, they will transition to either the Veteran track or a return to duty track.

Each track tailors resources to fit the recovery needs and career goals of the individual Soldier.

The RTD track prepares Soldiers to either return to their previous unit or to move to their next duty assignment. According to ARCP more than 40% of Soldiers assigned to an SRU have returned to duty.

The Veteran track focuses on career and education readiness and provides resources that prepare Soldiers for a transition to Veteran status. ARCP partners with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure Soldiers have immediate access to all VA benefits and healthcare programs once they enter Veteran status.

The program also provides resources and advocacy for families and caregivers of Soldiers recovering in the program.

“Command Sergeant Major Gray has an impressive track record and solid reputation over the years of dedication and selfless service he has given to Soldiers. Just from the short week that he’s been on the ground here, I can tell he is extremely driven, competent, and determined to maintain this is the best SRU in the Army,” said Reagan. He also took a moment to recognize Gray’s predecessors, Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Nunez who departed late last year and Master Sgt. Adam Holmgren, who served as the interim senior enlisted leader.

“Command Sergeant Major Mike Nunez’ legacy was helping to build a positive climate in the SRU by engaging Soldiers and sharing his positivity across the formation. He worked closely with his counterparts at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to raise the awareness of the SRU’s mission and how it could help support their Soldiers,” said Reagan.

“Master Sergeant Holmgren came to us from the 101st and since he’s been here he’s been absolutely exceptional. During his brief time, he’s reached to the brigades on behalf of our [cadre] recruiting program to increase our capacity to help us do our jobs,” Reagan added. “He’s made a lasting impact on our unit.”

The Fort Campbell SRU was previously known as the Fort Campbell Warrior Transition Battalion but was reflagged in 2020 to reflect a program-wide update and restructuring.

Command Sgt. Maj. Gray enlisted in 1989 and reports to the SRU from South Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Columbia, South Carolina, where he served as the G4 (Logistics) Sergeant Major. His previous assignments in recovery care include Warrior Transition Battalion (WTB) Fort Hood, Texas; WTB, Fort Sam Houston, Texas; and WTB Fort Stewart, Georgia.

To learn more about the Army Recovery Care Plan visit www.arcp.amy.mil