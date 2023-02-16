Roxy Regional Theatre cancels “Dreamgirls” this weekend due to COVID-19

Clarksville, TN – Due to additional illness and several active COVID-19 cases among the Roxy Regional Theatre cast and crew, the Roxy leadership team has made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s performances of “Dreamgirls”.

Our hearts are heavy, as we were so looking forward to bringing this incredible show to you all this weekend. The Roxy sincerely apologizes for the short notice and inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety and well-being of our patrons, performers, and staff are our top priorities when making these decisions.

Ticket holders have been contacted regarding refunds and/or exchanges, but any questions or concerns can be directed to roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.

Please stay tuned to your inbox and social media for updates regarding possible added performances and any other changes to the schedule.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org