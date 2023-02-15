Severe Storms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County Tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that some strong to severe storms will be possible late this evening through the overnight hours for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee, mainly for locations around and west of the I-65 Corridor.

For tonight, shows and thunderstorms are likely turning to showers and possible thunderstorms after 1:00am. Winds will increase from 5 to 10 mph to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible.

Thursday

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning through the afternoon.

On Thursday, rain and a possible thunderstorm are likely before 4:00pm. The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases after 4:00pm. The wind will be out of the South at 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.