Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball comes up short at Stetson, 53-48

Deland, FL – Shamarre Hale tallied her fourth double-double of the season, but it was not enough as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell to ASUN Conference foe Stetson 53-48, Thursday, at the Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (15-9, 10-4 ASUN) dropped its second-straight game for the first time in ASUN action after being held to 33.3 percent from the field in the second half and allowing the Hatters to convert 12 of their 21 shots in the final half.

Hale’s game-high 19 points are tied for the sixth-most by a Governor this season, while her 12 boards this season are the second most, trailing only her own 13 rebounds against Queens on January 28th.

Austin Peay State University enjoyed its best defensive quarter in the first and held the Hatters to 3-of-14 from the field a 0-for-3 from three-point range.

The APSU Govs were held to just one basket on their six attempts and trailed 6-3 at the first quarter’s media timeout. Hale ended the cold spell after the timeout with her first of seven baskets, while a Yamia Johnson layup following a Stetson (12-14, 6-8 ASUN) turnover gave the Govs a one-point lead.

After taking a five-point lead with 90 seconds remaining in the first quarter, a pair of SU free throws brought the game back within two to start the second quarter.

The Governors never trailed in the second quarter. Hale scored three of APSU’s four second-quarter baskets on as many attempts, with all three baskets being facilitated by Mariah Adams, who picked up three of her team-best seven assists in the frame.

Leading 20-18 to start the second half, a three-point play by Adams extended the Govs’ lead out of the gate, but it was answered by five-straight points by the Hatters which tied the game at 23 with 6:38 remaining in the third.

Hale scored Austin Peay State University’s next seven points to give it a 31-27 lead with 2:20 remaining, which was answered by a 6-2 Hatters’ run to end the frame.



Stetson took its first lead since midway through the first quarter on a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter on a layup and split attempt at the line, but a Yamia Johnson three-pointer followed by Hale’s fifth free throw put the APSU Govs up two with 8:52 remaining.



The Hatters forced the Govs to 1-of-8 from the field over the next seven minutes and garnered a game-high eight-point lead with 1:58 remaining.



A Tiya Douglas three-pointer followed by a Hale layup brought the Govs back within three.



The Governors and Hatters traded scores to end the game, resulting in APSU’s fourth loss in conference play.

The Difference

Free throws. Austin Peay State University made just eight of their 14 free throws. Despite Stetson also shooting sub-60 percent from the charity stripe, they still made double the charity stripe shots than Austin Peay.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University fell to 1-1 all-time against Stetson and 91-76 all-time against ASUN Conference opponents.

The Governors held Stetson to 1-of-10 from three-point range, the third time they have held an opponent to just one triple this season.

A Tiya Douglas three-pointer with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter extended Austin Peay Sate University’s streak of games with a three to 491 games.

Douglas made a team-best three triples, her fifth game with at least three triples this season.

Shamarre Hale logged her fourth-straight game in double-figures. The Chicago, Illinois native also has scored at least 10 points in 10 of her last 11 games.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game trip to Florida with its first-ever meeting against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The game begins at 3:00pm.