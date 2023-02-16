Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis is at Louisville, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team takes the court after two weeks off for a Friday 3:00pm CT match against Louisville at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (3-2) has won three of their last four matches, including a 6-1 victory against Southeast Missouri in their last match, February 4th.

Jana Leder leads Austin Peay State University with nine combined wins, with five coming in singles play. Leder helped lead APSU to its win against the Redhawks with a 6-3, 6-3 win from the No. 1 position – her first-career win from the top court.

Leder also paired with freshman Melody Hefti, where the dup is 4-1 on the season and has won four-straight doubles matches. The pair is tied with the sophomore pairing of Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng for the best mark on the team.



Freshman Sophia Baranov also has enjoyed a strong start to her collegiate career, as the Almaty Kazakhstan native has won four-straight in singles play while playing both the No. 4 and No. 5 position.



Friday’s match is the eighth all-time meeting between the Governors and Cardinals and first since a 6-1 Louisville victory last season.



Louisville (5-2) is on a two-match win streak and has won three of their last four matches.

About the Louisville Cardinals

2023 Record: 5-2 (0-0 ACC)

Louisville’s 2023 Season: Louisville opened its 2023 season with wins against Northern Illinois and Bellarmine, before dropping two of its next two matches. After a 6-1 loss at Vanderbilt, Feb. 3, the Cardinals won two-straight matches against James Madison and Cincinnati.

2022 Record: 8-15 (0-14 ACC)

2022 Season Result: The Cardinals fell in the first round of the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to Boston College, 4-3, ending their seasons

All-Time Series: 8-0, Louisville

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 6-1 decision to the Cardinals on February 20th, 2022. APSU alumna Martina Paladini-Jennings earned the Govs’ lone point in the match with a straight-set victory from the NO. 4 singles position.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season when it kicks off a six-match homestand to end the nonconference slate.

The APSU Govs begin their three-week homestand with a February 25th noon match against Cumberlands before facing Cumberland at 11:00am the following afternoon.