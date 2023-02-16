City of Clarksville announces Franklin Street Parking Garage to be closed Sunday evening, Monday

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will be closing the downtown parking garage beneath the Clarksville Transit System bus transfer station along Franklin Street between North Second Street and North Third Street, on Sunday evening, February 19th, 2023 beginning at 3:00pm, and on Monday, February 20th (President’s Day holiday), from 7:30am to 5:00pm.

Closing this parking garage to the public on Sunday evening and throughout Monday is necessary for testing to be conducted on the fire suppression system within the structure.

The contractor that will be conducting the safety testing is Century Fire Protection.

Motorists using the parking garage this weekend are asked to remove their vehicles from the premises by or before 3:00pm Sunday, to eliminate the risk of having their vehicles towed on Monday.

At 3:00pm Sunday, City Security & Safety officers will put up a barrier to block any additional vehicles from entering the parking garage. They will leave the exit ramp of the garage open Sunday evening as a courtesy for any motorists who might be late in removing their vehicles.

Both the entry and exit lanes to the garage will be closed on Monday.