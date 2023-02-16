Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until Noon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch is in effect from now until 12:00pm.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Carroll County, Chester County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Shelby County, Stewart County, Tipton County, and Weakley County.