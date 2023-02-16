48.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 16, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until Noon
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until Noon

News Staff
By News Staff
Tornado Watch

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch is in effect from now until 12:00pm.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Carroll County, Chester County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Shelby County, Stewart County, Tipton County, and Weakley County.

Previous articleRoxy Regional Theatre adds Second Show for “Romancing the Mind”
Next articleClarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2023 Exhibits, Activities
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online