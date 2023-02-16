Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, February 16th-20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is currently under a Tornado Watch until 7:00pm tonight. The weather forecast for Clarksville has rain showers and severe thunderstorms in the area. Some storms could produce large hail.

The wind is from the Southeast at 15 mph at times with gusts as high as 25 mph. These winds at times could be damaging. The chance of rain is 90 percent. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. It is currently 63 degrees.

For Thursday night, rain and thunderstorms are possible until 9:00pm. After 9:00pm, it turns to mainly rain until 10:00pm. The chance of rain is 40 percent. High winds continue at 15 mph out of the Northwest West with gusts reaching 25 mph. With the cold front moving it, the temperature will drop to a low of 32 degrees.

It will be cloudy Friday but gradually clearing in the afternoon. There will be a Northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph gusting at times up to 25 mph. The high will be 41 degrees.

Clear skies are expected Friday night. With the clearing sky, the temperature will fall to 23 degrees. The wind will be out of the North Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be Sunny with a high of 59 degrees. The wind calms down to 5 mph in the morning coming out of the South-Southwest. That night, the winds will increase again to around 15 mph. Gusts as high as 25 mph can be expected. It will be mostly clouding with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunny skies continue for Sunday. The high will be 59 degrees. The wind will be 10 to 15 mph out of the Southwest and can gust up to 25 mph. Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees. It will continue to be windy with winds out of the Southwest at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.

On Monday, President’s Day, there is a 30 percent chance of rain under partly sunny skies. The high will be 60 degrees. There will continue to be a strong wind out of the Southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusting as high as 20 mph.

Come Monday night, the chance of rain increases to 40 percent under cloudy skies. The temperature will be 49 degrees.