Clarksville Police Department reports Traffic Lights, Power down on Riverside Drive at Cumberland Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the traffic signal at Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive is out of order due to the weather.

CDE Lightband (CDE) is working to restore power but until then, CPD wants to remind motorists of the following:

If traffic lights are out completely, treat the intersection as a four (4) way stop.

If traffic lights are flashing “YELLOW” continue traveling through the intersection, but slow down and proceed with caution.

If the traffic lights are flashing “RED”, stop and proceed when the roadway is clear.

If the traffic lights are flashing “RED” in all four (4) directions, treat the intersection as a four (4) way stop.

There have been reports that some power lines are down, use caution and never drive over a downed line. It could cause poles or other equipment to come crashing down.

If you are in a car that has come in contact with a downed power line, stay in your vehicle. Wait until the utility company has arrived and de-energized the line.