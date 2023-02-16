Clarksville under Tornado Watch until 7:00pm

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect from now until 7:00pm CT.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County/