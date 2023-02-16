63.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Clarksville under Tornado Watch until 7:00pm

News Staff
National Weather Service Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect from now until 7:00pm CT.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County/

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

