Cumberland Winds celebrates Black History Month at the Roxy Regional Theatre with “Jazzing Words and Tunes”, March 1st

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its annual tributes to Black History Month, Clarksville’s own Cumberland Winds, directed by Mike Ritter, returns to the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre to present “Jazzing Words and Tunes: African American Poetry and Music” on Wednesday, March 1st, at 7:00pm.

This third annual program includes readings featuring works of Langston Hughes, along with the varied music of spirituals and New Orleans style jazz which honors the profound contributions African Americans have made to the history of American music.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.