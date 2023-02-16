Rain, Thunderstorms overnight and Thursday expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather alert for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Strong to severe storms will be possible this morning through the afternoon hours. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible.

The threat of severe weather will come to an end with the passing of the cold front.

Overnight, there is a 100 percent chance of rain with a possible thunderstorm. These storms could produce heavy rain. Winds will be out of the South at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday morning, there is a 90 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms likely before 10:00pm. Winds continue from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts of 30 mph can be expected. The high will be 69 degrees.

New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, amd Giles County.