23.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis falls at Louisville, 6-1
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis falls at Louisville, 6-1

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis freshman Sophia Baranov earns singles point in loss to Louisville. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis freshman Sophia Baranov earns singles point in loss to Louisville. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Freshman Sophia Baranov earned her fifth-straight singles victory in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team’s 6-1 loss to Louisville, Friday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Louisville (6-2) claimed the doubles point after defeating Austin Peay’s (3-3) top two pairings.

The APSU Govs’ top pairing of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti dropped just their second match of the spring and first from the No. 1 position after losing to Louisville’s Rhea Verma and Andrea DiPalma, while Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng also had a five-match winning streak come to an end in a 6-2 loss to UL’s Jamilah Snells and Cici Xin.


In singles action, Baranov claimed her first career win against a Power Five opponent after Xin retired in the first set while Baranov led, 4-1.

The Cardinals answered the Governors’ singles point with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Hefti, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 win over cheng in No. 5 singles. The Cardinals secured the win in a straight-set victory against Leder from the top position. With the result decided, both Fontana and Torrealba dropped their matches from the No. 6 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season when it kicks off a six-match homestand to end the nonconference slate. The Govs begin their three-week homestand with a February 25th noon match against Cumberlands before facing Cumberland the following afternoon at 11:00am

Results vs. Louisville

Doubles

1. Rhea Verma/Andrea DiPalma (LOU) def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti (APSU), 6-1

2. Jamilah Snells/Cici Xin (LOU) def. Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-2
3. Sasha Gorchanyuk/Tyra Richardson (LOU) vs. Lucy Lascheck / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 4-5, unfinished 


Order of Finish: 1, 2*

Singles

1. Andrea DiPalma (LOU) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Jamilah Snells (LOU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

3. Rhea Verma (LOU) def. Melody Hefti (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Cici Xin (LOU) 4-1, retired

5. Tyra Richardson (LOU) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Sasha Gorchanyuk (LOU) def. Asia Fontana (APSU) 6-4, 6-2

Order of finish:4, 3, 5, 1*, 6, 2

Previous articleTennessee National Guard releases Names of Soldiers in Fatal Helicopter Crash
Next articleCity of Clarksville offices to be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online