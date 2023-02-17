APSU Women’s Tennis falls at Louisville, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Sophia Baranov earned her fifth-straight singles victory in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team’s 6-1 loss to Louisville, Friday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Louisville (6-2) claimed the doubles point after defeating Austin Peay’s (3-3) top two pairings.

The APSU Govs’ top pairing of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti dropped just their second match of the spring and first from the No. 1 position after losing to Louisville’s Rhea Verma and Andrea DiPalma, while Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng also had a five-match winning streak come to an end in a 6-2 loss to UL’s Jamilah Snells and Cici Xin.

In singles action, Baranov claimed her first career win against a Power Five opponent after Xin retired in the first set while Baranov led, 4-1.

The Cardinals answered the Governors’ singles point with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Hefti, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 win over cheng in No. 5 singles. The Cardinals secured the win in a straight-set victory against Leder from the top position. With the result decided, both Fontana and Torrealba dropped their matches from the No. 6 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season when it kicks off a six-match homestand to end the nonconference slate. The Govs begin their three-week homestand with a February 25th noon match against Cumberlands before facing Cumberland the following afternoon at 11:00am

Results vs. Louisville

Doubles

1. Rhea Verma/Andrea DiPalma (LOU) def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti (APSU), 6-1

2. Jamilah Snells/Cici Xin (LOU) def. Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-2

3. Sasha Gorchanyuk/Tyra Richardson (LOU) vs. Lucy Lascheck / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 4-5, unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 2*

Singles

1. Andrea DiPalma (LOU) def. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Jamilah Snells (LOU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

3. Rhea Verma (LOU) def. Melody Hefti (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Cici Xin (LOU) 4-1, retired

5. Tyra Richardson (LOU) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Sasha Gorchanyuk (LOU) def. Asia Fontana (APSU) 6-4, 6-2

Order of finish:4, 3, 5, 1*, 6, 2