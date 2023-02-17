23.2 F
Saturday, February 18, 2023
City of Clarksville offices to be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday, February 20th, 2023 in observance of Presidents Day.

Public safety departments will be on duty, as usual, Monday and all essential city services continue. 

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will also continue to operate regular route service throughout the day.


The Clarksville Gas and Water Department  (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st for regularly scheduled hours.

