Clarksville Police Department reports Auto Zone on Riverwood Place Robbed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on February 12th, 2023, at 8:08pm at the AutoZone at 1105 Riverwood Place, an unknown Black Male, 5′ 8″ to 5′ 10″, slim build, in his 20s or early 30s, wearing black bottoms, a red hoodie or jacket with white or gray colored stripes on the sleeves, a black beanie, and a blue/black face mask approached the store on foot.

The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and was last seen running toward Cumberland Manor Apartments behind the Autozone.

Video footage shows a silver or white, unknown make and model sedan interacting with the suspect before the robbery. The sedan occupants are not considered suspects or persons of interest, but officers would like to speak with them to identify the robbery suspect.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking these individuals or anyone who might know who these individuals are to contact Detective Casey Headley at 931.648.0656 ext. 5683.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is also asked to contact Detective Headley.