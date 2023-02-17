33.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 17, 2023
Roxy Regional Theatre to hold “Martinis with The Dreams” on Saturday, February 25th

By News Staff
Martinis with The Dreams at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Make Valentine’s Day last all month long with “Martinis with The Dreams” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, and treat your valentine to an unforgettable evening of cocktails, sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, and the hit Motown musical “Dreamgirls”.

The evening starts heating up at 7:00pm with Gin & Vodka Martinis* with all the fixin’s, paired with a sumptuous menu specially prepared by Nicoletta’s Catering:

  • Pulled Pork Sliders with Traditional and Carolina Sauces
  • Loaded Mashed Potato Shooters with Shredded Cheddar, Real Bacon & Green Onion Garnish
  • Assorted Cheeses and Crackers
  • Fresh Seasonal Vegetables with Ranch Dip
  • Assorted Desserts from B’s Cheesecakes

* Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.


Then at 8:00pm, sit back and enjoy the hit Motown musical “Dreamgirls”, starring Karley Purnell, Olivia White, and Sierra Wilson.  So make your reservations today for a date night experience you will never forget!

Tickets are $60.00 (including the performance) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).  Please RSVP by Monday, February 20th.

Buy Tickets

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
