Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball defends the Dunn Center, beats North Florida 73-71

Clarksville, TN – Dunn Defended. In the final Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball game in the Winfield Dunn Center, the Governors never trailed in the second half and held on to snap an 11-game losing streak and beat North Florida, 73-71, in dramatic fashion in ASUN Conference play.

Shon Robinson led Austin Peay (9-20, 3-13 ASUN) with 16 points while shooting an efficient 7-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-2 from three-point range. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 15 points and went 7-for-9 from the field while Guy Fauntleroy added 13 points to round out the Governors in double-figures.

Carter Hendricksen led North Florida (12-16, 7-9 ASUN) with a game-high 21 points with Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer each scoring 14 points to round out the Ospreys in double-figures.

With Austin Peay State University trailing 10-9 at the 16:13 mark in the opening period, the Governors sparked a 13-0 run that started and ended with buckets from Hutchins-Everett and built a 22-10 lead with 12:44 left in the half. But North Florida went on a 15-2 run of their own and retook the lead at 25-24 at the 6:39 mark in the first half.

With the APSU Govs tailing 28-27, Kelechi Okworogwo knocked down a jumper with 5:34 left in the first half that gave Austin Peay State University a lead that it would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. The Governors went on to outscore the Ospreys, 18-7 in the final five minutes of the first half and led, 45-35, at the intermission.

A physical second half saw the two sides trade baskets for the first 17 minutes, with North Florida never able to cut the Governors lead to less than five points. But with 2:54 left to play, Hendricksen knocked down a three-pointer that brought the Ospreys back within two points, 68-66.

After the APSU Govs were unable to score on the ensuing possession, a Fauntleory steal led to a Jalen Ware layup that put Austin Peay back up by four, 70-66, but another Hendricksen triple brought the game right back to one point, 70-69, with 1:44 left on the clock.

On the next trip down the floor, Fauntleroy attacked the rim and converted a layup to put Austin Peay State University ahead by three points, 72-69, with 1:15 left in the game. North Florida once again brought it back to a one-point affair when Placer hit a pair of free throws with 55 seconds left, but that was the final time the Ospreys would get on the scoreboard.



With 13 seconds left in the game, North Florida had the ball and a chance to take the lead, but the Governors’ defense came up with a key defensive stop to seal the final win of Austin Peay State University men’s basketball on Dave Loos Court in the Winfield Dunn Center.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University ended an 11-game slide and picked up its first win since an 86-72 victory over Central Arkansas on January 7th, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University improved to 432-199 all-time in the Winfield Dunn Center, which has been the home for Governors men’s basketball since 1975.

The APSU Govs improved to 142-83 all-time on Dave Loos Court, which was dedicated prior to the 2007-08 season.

The Governors evened the all-time series with North Florida, 3-3, and improved to 3-0 against the Ospreys in Clarksville, Tennessee.

APSU outscored UNF, 38-22, in the paint.

Austin Peay State University’s bench outscored the North Florida reserves, 42-15.

APSU shot 47.6 percent from the floor, the APSU Govs are 7-3 this season when they shoot better than 45 percent.

Austin Peay State University outrebounded North Florida, 35-30, the APSU Govs are 7-3 this year when they outrebound the opposition.

Austin Peay State University only turned the ball over seven times and forced 11 North Florida turnovers.

Shon Robinson scored in double-figures for the eighth time and led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the third time this season with 16 points.

Robinson shot 87.5 percent (7-8) from the floor and 100 percent (2-2) from three-point range.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored in double-figures for the 17th time this season and the 38th time in his career with 15 points.

Hutchins Everett shot 77.8 percent (7-9) from the floor in the contest.

Guy Fauntleroy scored in double-figures for the second-straight game and the sixth time this season with 13 points.

Fauntleroy dished out a team-leading four assists, it was the 10th time this season he has led the Governors in assists.

Fauntleroy also matched his career-high with five steals.

Jalen Ware led the APSU Governors on the glass for the fourth time this season and the sixth time in his career with eight boards.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for a two-game, season-ending road trip in the Sunshine State when it plays at Stetson on February 22nd, and Florida Gulf Coast on February 24th.