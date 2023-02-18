45.7 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University’s Gerald Harrison makes Statement about incident after the Men’s Basketball game

Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison’s statement regarding the ending of today’s Austin Peay-North Florida men’s basketball game in Clarksville, Tennessee at the Dunn Center.

“I am disappointed with the behavior at the conclusion of today’s game with North Florida. Our student-athletes are held to a higher standard, and tonight’s behavior does not represent the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ Austin Peay and the ASUN Conference take pride in sportsmanship. That didn’t happen today. We will work with the ASUN Conference to determine the appropriate path forward and respond accordingly.”

