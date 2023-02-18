Nashville Sounds announce Ticket Bundle for Opening Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds announced a new ticket bundle for Opening Weekend from March 31st to April 2nd, 2023 when the Sounds host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at First Horizon Park.

The bundle includes a ticket with seating in the Club Level and a limited edition T-shirt celebrating the Nashville Sounds 45th season.

There are two separate ticket options available for purchase. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout option includes access to the Budweiser Club Deck for $80.00. The Opening Weekend option includes a seat in the Club Level for $45.00. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Club Level Cookout Ticket Bundle – $80.00

One (1) Club Level ticket to the game of your choice (March 31st, April 1st, or April 2nd).

All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, soda, and water on the Budweiser Club Deck.

Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

One (1) Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt.

Opening Weekend Ticket Bundle – $45.00

One (1) Club Level ticket to the game of your choice (March 31st, April 1st, or April 2nd).

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

One (1) Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open (an hour before first pitch) and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until the end of the sixth inning.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.