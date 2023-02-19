APSU Softball battles hard against #21 Auburn in 1-0 loss

Auburn, AL – Lexi Osowski-Anderson recorded two hits, including the 200th of her career, but it wasn’t enough, Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field, as Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball fell to No. 21 nationally ranked Auburn, 5-1.

Austin Peay (2-6) struck first, with Megan Hodum opening the first inning by getting on base via an error by the Tigers (9-1) first baseman, followed by a opposite-field single by Kendyl Weinzapfel, to mover her into scoring position at second base.

That brought up Osowski-Anderson, who ripped a 0-2 pitch past the third baseman for her 200th career hit to drive in Hodum and give the Govs a 1-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the third, when Auburn scored all five of their runs, coming on five hits, to go up, 5-1.

Jordan Benefiel (2-3) took the complete-game loss, giving up eight hits and three walks, while striking out three.

The APSU Govs would continue to put pressure on the nationally ranked Tigers, putting runner on base in three of their four final at bats, including multiple runners on base in two of those innings, but couldn’t come up with a big final hit in any of those innings to cut into the deficit.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski-Anderson became the sixth player in Austin Peay State University softball program history to record 200 career hits.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s second hit vs. Auburn tied her for the fourth most hits in program history (201) with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) and Louranda Sanders (1997-00).

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s RBI versus Auburn was her 118th of her career, tying APSU Hall of Famer member Andera Miller (1993-96) for 2nd most in program history.

The announced attendance of 1,613 is the third largest in a contest played by Austin Peay State University in program history.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team opens the home part of its 2023 schedule at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Wednesday at 3:00pm as they host Northern Iowa for a single contest.