Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sit in Fifth after round one of Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate

Orlando, FL – Reece Britt and Jakob Falk Schollert are tied for fourth after each fired a two-under 70 to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to a tie for fifth place after one round at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate, Sunday, hosted by Bellarmine at the par-72, 6,870-yard Disney’s Palm Golf Course.

The Governors are tied with Bellarmine at three-over par after shooting a 291 in the opening round. Austin Peay State University is one shot behind Morehead State and Purdue Fort Wayne, who are tied for third, and is six shots behind tournament leader Wofford.

Britt and Falk Schollert are in a six-way tie for fourth place and are two shots back of IUPUI’s Taylor Gardner, who leads the tournament after shooting a five-under 67.

Falk Schollert came out of the gates hot, carding five brides on the front nine to make the turn at five-under par. Falk Schollert played the back nine at three-over to finish with an opening-round 70.

Britt birdied his first hole of the tournament but made the turn at even-par after a bogey on No. 5. On the back nine, Britt went three-under par and birdied No. 17 and No. 18 to close out his opening-round 70.

Payne Elkins also posted a birdie on No. 1 before playing the rest of his round at three-over par. Elkins finished the opening round tied for 35th with a two-over 74. The final counting score for the Governors came from Adam Van Raden, who is tied for 63rd after shooting a five-over 77.

Logan Spurrier rounded out the day for the APSU Govs with an eight-over-80, he is tied for 82nd in the field.

Austin Peay State University tees off in the second round of the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate at 7:30am CT, Monday, and will be paired with Bellarmine, Western Carolina, and Queens. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

